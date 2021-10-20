Important DWP announcements and developments to be aware of.

The Department of Work and Pensions recently made a number of significant adjustments and announcements.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has announced a slew of reforms that might affect caregivers, individuals seeking child and tax benefits, and PIP applicants.

On Tuesday, there was also a notification about State Pension payments.

Welfare, pensions, and child support are all handled by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).

Around 20 million claimants and customers receive the State Pension, as well as a variety of working-age, disability, and ill-health benefits such as Universal Credit and PIP.

The Washington Newsday has compiled a list of the most current DWP updates and notifications that people should be aware of.

People collecting child benefit, tax credits, or guardianship allowance have been issued an urgent warning to avoid missing payments.

From December 1, 2021, HMRC has stated that it will no longer make these payments into Post Office card accounts.

Customers who receive benefits or payments through this account, such as tax credits, child benefit, or guardian’s allowance, have until November 30, 2021 to open a new account.

Account holders must inform HMRC of their updated account information in order to continue receiving payments.

Payments will be halted until consumers notify HMRC of any changes to their personal information.

According to a representative for HMRC, “Customers who already have a different bank account can contact HMRC right now to amend their information. If they don’t have any option, they should open a new account with a bank, building society, or credit union to collect their funds.” Customers can update their account information through their Personal Tax Account.

Customers can also amend their bank account details by going to GOV.UK or calling the Child Benefit helpdesk at 0300 200 3100.

Customers who receive tax credits can update their bank account information by calling the tax credits hotline at 0345 300 3900. Customers should contact HMRC if they are unable to open a bank account.

Anyone receiving payments from the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) can continue to use their Post Office accounts.