Immigrants who work for lucrative illegal marijuana farms are cheated out of pay and are afraid for their lives.

Authorities said the farms, which are purportedly disguised as legal hemp farms, are managed by international cartels who force their workers to live in squalor and threaten their lives if they don’t cooperate. This news comes amid a spike in violent crime and an increase in water theft in Jackson and Douglas counties.

Farms in Josephine County are contemplating an emergency declaration, according to county commissioners “There have been numerous violations of county ordinances, state water rules, and criminal statutes.

“Regulators and officers alike are “overwhelmed” by the number of industrial-scale growing sites, which they estimate to be in the hundreds, if not thousands “The Associated Press reports.

Officials are concerned not only about the number of sites, but also about how these farms’ workers are treated.

“We’ve had several cases in Josephine County where they’ve been threatened with guns to their heads, saying things like, ‘If you guys tell anyone, we’ll harm your family in Mexico,’ or ‘We’re going to shoot you,'” said Kathy Keesee-Morales, co-director of Unete, an immigrant and farmworker advocacy group.

It’s possible that the end of these types of farms won’t come soon.

Sheriff Dave Daniel of Josephine County observed, “This summer was just out of hand.” “We expect things to be just as bad, if not worse, next year.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

To adequately enforce cannabis regulations, Jackson and Douglas counties have requested state funding and other resources, including the deployment of the National Guard.

In a letter to Oregon’s Senate president, Josephine County commissioners stated that the county is facing “a catastrophic spike in narco-slavery.”

Elizabeth Merah, a spokeswoman for Democratic Governor Kate Brown, said there are no imminent plans to deploy the National Guard.

Officials have stated that there aren’t enough inspectors to test for THC concentration at each facility to decide which are legitimate and which aren’t. State inspectors have been denied access to several facilities, which are regularly manned by armed guards. Because each raid necessitates an investigation and search warrants, police have stated that they do not have the resources to raid all of the questionable sites.

