Immigrants who helped shape Liverpool’s culture left an indelible mark on the city.

According to data provided this week by Ireland’s Central Statistics Office, the country’s population has surpassed five million for the first time in 170 years.

After six years of the Great Famine, also known as the Great Hunger and the Irish Potato Famine, the island’s population had been halved by hunger, disease, and migration by 1851.

One million people died, and another million moved away. For a century, the population declined, losing less than five million people to emigration in 60 years. At the end of the 1800s, two out of every five Irish-born persons lived overseas.

In McDonalds, a young girl comes to the aid of a hugely pregnant mother.

Despite the fact that Northern Ireland and the Republic now have a combined population of almost seven million people, there are still a million fewer people than there were on the eve of the famine.

It’s worth reflecting on the story of prior migrants who formed this city as we pass a significant milestone with resonance today as a fresh generation of Afghan refugees flees terror.

The Liverpool Great Hunger Commemoration Committee is chaired by Greg Quiery, who moved from Northern Ireland in 1974.

For the National Crisis Museum’s Great Famine Voices database, a local historian gathered the stories of Liverpool families with ties to the famine.

He told The Washington Newsday that in 1847, the deadliest year of the famine, the city’s chief magistrate ordered police to count the migrants passing through the still-standing gates of Clarence Dock.

“They counted almost 300,000 arriving in 11 months,” Greg remarked. About a third of the passengers were on business.

“Around 100,000 people were emigrating to the United States, Canada, and other parts of the United Kingdom. However, approximately 100,000 of them were folks who were so destitute that they couldn’t go any further.

“That is a figure that is simply unfathomable. It’s the kind of thing you’d see now in Pakistan or Syria.”

Many passengers who boarded ships in Ireland did not survive the crossing of the Irish Sea. Others died shortly after they arrived.

“I believe a lot of them died pretty shortly after arriving,” Greg told The Washington Newsday. There are a large number of people buried in inner city cemeteries, according to cemetery data.

“In truth, those were what happened.”

“The summary comes to an end.”