Imagine That! in Liverpool is holding Christmas crafts and activities for kids.

That’s incredible! Liverpool’s Science and Discovery Centre has been converted into a winter wonderland.

This December, children can participate in a range of festive craft classes and activities.

Kids can make snowman slime, see a fantastic science display, and get filthy in enormous tubs of slime at Imagine ThatSlime !’s Factory.

Children will also be able to make their own’snow’ pots and, if the weather permits, enjoy a flurry of dazzling snowflakes outside.

There’s also a Christmas Chocolate Factory where you can manufacture chocolate reindeer cones with the whole family.

Imagine That! will donate $1 for every cone made to Zoe’s Place Baby Hospice.

Not only that, but each youngster will also receive a photograph, a light-up snowman decoration, and a Christmas fridge magnet.

“We really love Christmas at Imagine That!” stated manager Aly Fielding. We’ve also included some fantastic seasonal workshops that the whole family will enjoy this year. For Christmas, we’ve moved our’snow’ outside, and there are so many new and exciting seasonal crafts for kids to make and take home.

“Those with a sweet tooth will like our new chocolate factory in the science area, and our holiday bingo is always a major favourite with both adults and children.” Nobody ever comes out of Imagine That! It’s not a good idea to go into a store empty-handed, especially during the holidays! It will be fantastic to see children departing with bags stuffed with their Christmas masterpieces.” Families can reserve a three-hour slot at the center. Each of the four regions will take 45 minutes to explore, including the Imagination Village, which houses the magical reindeer food factory.

Admission is only available with a reservation. Visit the website for information on hours of operation and costs.

That’s incredible! The Science and Discovery Centre is located at Wavertree Technology Park, Liverpool, L13 1EH, at 26-32 Faraday Rd.