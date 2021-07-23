Images from a police crackdown on domestic violence have been released.

Following raids that resulted in the arrest of 13 men and women, three people have been charged with domestic violence offenses.

On Thursday, July 22, teams of local officers led by Merseyside Police’s protecting vulnerable people section raided residences in Wirral, Liverpool, St Helens, Sefton, and Knowsley.

Officers arrested ten males and three women on charges of serious assault, rape, sexual assault, harassment, restraining order violations, and hate crimes.

Three of the individuals were charged, while the others were placed under investigation pending further inquiry.

Gemma Hamblin, 35, of Vulcan Street, Vauxhall, was charged with restraining order breach and racially aggravated harassment, alarm, and distress, while James Singleton, 29, of Elgar Road, West Derby, was charged with two assaults and two cases of criminal damage.

A 17-year-old Orrell Park teen was also charged with assault by beating, and the three of them appeared in court today (July 23).

As part of Operation Cornerstone, Merseyside Police is now releasing pictures of eight men and one woman who detectives want to speak to because they believe they may be able to help with investigations into a number of cases involving domestic abuse.

“After a successful day yesterday, we are maintaining the pressure on eliminating domestic abuse in our communities,” Detective Inspector Yoseph Al-Ramadan stated.

“The operation from yesterday sends a message to any domestic abusers that we are coming for you, and you will be arrested and questioned.”

Merseyside Police would like to talk with the following people:

David Brooks, a 24-year-old Aigburth man who may be able to help with an assault Alise Mierkalne, 23, of Walton, who may be able to help with a theft and fraud report. Anthony Murphy, a 24-year-old Norris Green resident who may be able to help with stalking, coercive control, violence, and malicious communications.

Ashley Duxbury, 39, of Toxteth, who may be able to help with a common assault and criminal damage occurrence (relating to domestic abuse).

Callum Cresser, a 25-year-old from St. Helens, may be able to help. “The summary has come to an end.”