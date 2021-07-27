‘I’m sick of it,’ says the pastor, who claims that churchgoers wearing masks will be asked to leave.

Even as the extremely contagious Delta variety spreads fast across the United States, a preacher in Tennessee has threatened to ask individuals wearing masks to leave his church.

Pastor Greg Locke told his Nashville congregation on Sunday that any mask-wearers would be expelled from the Global Vision Bible Church, and he chastised officials for proposing potential COVID-19 limitations to stop the virus spreading.

“I’ll ask you to leave if they get to round two and you start turning up with all these masks and all this crap. According to The Charlotte Observer, Locke stated, “I am not playing these Democrat games up in this church.” “I’m sick of seeing pastors talk about how much they want to see people heal yet are reluctant to baptize them because of a delta variant.”

Locke also promised to keep the church running during his Sunday sermon, echoing words he made in July 2020 in which he indicated he was willing to go to jail before closing the Global Vision Bible Church.

“Before we shut this place down, they’ll be serving Frosty’s in hell,” he continued.

As vaccination rates remain low, many communities across the country are considering restoring mask regulations, with some places already mandating even fully-vaccinated people to wear masks in public places.

According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s top infectious disease specialist, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is considering changing its mask guidelines to recommend that even persons who have been completely vaccinated against COVID-19 begin wearing masks in public again.

On Monday, the cities of New York and California revealed intentions to require COVID-19 immunizations for many of their employees. If a worker refuses to be vaccinated, they must wear a mask and be subjected to frequent testing.

In addition, the Department of Veterans Affairs became the first government department to require immunizations for its 115,000 front-line health-care personnel. According to USA Today, unlike employees in New York City and California, VA employees will not be given additional options.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States has seen 34,531,694 COVID-19 cases and 610,947 coronavirus-related deaths since the outbreak began.