I’m reminded of ‘Mizzy Night,’ and I’m breaking out in a cold sweat….

I always think of my mother and our Chandlers shop in West Kirby when I think of Halloween, November 5th, and Mischief Night (or as we call it, Mizzy Night, which it is for many).

For reasons I’ll explain later, it was a particularly stressful time of year for us.

And, to be honest, Mischief Night wasn’t all that popular back then.

It all began 100 years ago, when a school headmaster encouraged students to play practical jokes on one another, such as throwing eggs and flowers and putting sticky treacle on their classmates.

If only he’d realized what he was getting himself into.

These three nights have the potential to spiral out of control, especially for emergency personnel, who are often harassed, which irritates me because all they are trying to do is avoid deaths.

It also comes at a high price.

The issue looks to be a bigger issue in the north of England, particularly around Mizzy Night.

Over the last four weeks, I’ve heard fireworks — November 5 does start early.

All private fireworks would be outlawed, and only organized shows would be allowed.

I hosted one of Liverpool City Council’s exhibits at Newsham Park for four years.

Thousands of people attended, and it was a huge success.

We used to buy a box of fireworks for shillings when I was a youngster, and they were fantastic. These days, the sky is the limit in terms of how much money you can spend.

After two postponements due to lockdown, a friend of mine recently married.

He shelled out £800 for a six-minute fireworks display.

The famed New Year’s Eve display from Australia’s Sydney Bridge lasts 12 minutes and costs 6.5 million Australian dollars.

Is it really worth it?

So, let me tell you about an issue we had at my mother’s shop, specifically on these nights.

Health and Safety was not what it is today all those years ago.

Let me begin by setting the scene…

In West Kirby, near the old bus garage, there was a corner shop.