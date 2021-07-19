I’m pleading with you to assist in reuniting these missing teenagers with their families.

As their relatives await news, these teenagers are the subject of urgent police requests.

As efforts to locate the missing loved ones continue, police have turned to the public for assistance.

Concerns regarding their location are mounting.

As the founder of Home Bargains, the son of a Liverpool shopkeeper is today worth £4 billion.

Please take a moment to study the information on the folks listed below who have gone missing. At the time of writing, the information was correct.

Sophie Francis is a character in the film Sophie Francis

A teenager from Merseyside is causing police anxiety.

Sophie Francis, 16, was last seen in the Halewood area about 11.30 a.m. on July 4.

Sophie’s safety is becoming “increasingly important” to police, who have pleaded for the public’s assistance in locating her.

Sophie stands roughly 5ft 5in tall and speaks with a Liverpool accent, according to cops.

“Please share and help us find missing adolescent Sophie Francis,” a police spokesperson told The Washington Newsday.

“Sophie, 16, was last seen in the Halewood area at 11.30 a.m. on Sunday 4 July, and her whereabouts are causing us anxiety.

“Sophie is a white woman with shoulder-length brown hair, blue eyes, and a Liverpool accent, standing 5ft 5in tall and of medium build. She was wearing a red coat, a black hoodie, grey leggings, and black sneakers when she was last seen.

“Sophie also has ties to the Merseyside communities of Kirkby, Huyton, Kensington, and Garston, as well as Cumbria.

“Any sightings of Sophie here, or any other information, should be reported to @MerPolCC on Twitter, 101, or Missing People on 116 000.”

Byers, David

David Byers was last seen on Tuesday, June 8, at his Kirkby home address, and police said they were growing concerned for his safety.

David was last seen wearing black tracksuit bottoms, a grey Under Armour top, a black coat with orange toggles, and black and navy trainers when he was last seen.

He’s been spotted around Kirkby, Anfield, Walton, and Everton, mainly on Everton Hill and Breck Road.

He is described as a white man with dark brown short hair and hazel eyes, standing roughly 5ft 7in tall and having a slender body. He has a Liverpool twang to his voice.

Please notify police if you have seen David or have any information. “Summary ends.”