‘I’m not an idiot,’ Jurgen Klopp says as he exits a TV interview following Liverpool’s victory.

Jurgen Klopp was enraged after Diego Simeone refused to shake his hand on Tuesday, prompting accusations that he was “quite unhappy.”

Following Liverpool’s 3-2 Champions League victory over Atletico Madrid, the Argentine disrespected Klopp by sprinting straight down the tunnel after the final whistle.

As Simeone walked out the door, the Liverpool manager extended his hand and gave a thumbs up before shaking hands with the Atletico backroom personnel.

During his post-match media obligations, though, Klopp was irritated when one reporter claimed he was’very angered’ by his opponent’s behavior.

The German, apparently unimpressed by the line of questioning, pretended not to be offended by Simeone’s decision before insisting: “I’m not an idiot” and calling the journalist “not a good guy.”

“At the end of the game, you were really angry, I’m not sure why, because I assume you must be very delighted with the result?” enquired the reporter

“What made me so angry?” Klopp answered sarcastically.

“I’m not sure,” the journalist replied, “since you want to shake my hand.”

“Come on, I’m not such an idiot that you can even question me here; I wasn’t even furious,” Klopp added.

“Look, have a look… I can imagine you want to construct a story out of that.” I want to shake his hand, but he refuses.

“I can understand why he was running inside at that time.”

“He’s emotional, I’m emotional, and you’re not a nice person for making a tale out of it.” “You said I’m furious, when was I angry?”

Klopp yelled, “I’m now irritated because of your question, come on,” and walked away as the reporter sought to defend his question.

Simeone went out of his way after the game to clear up any misunderstandings about his snub, admitting that while he was disappointed to lose, the jab at Klopp was not intended.