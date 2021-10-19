‘I’m going to murder him,’ said Luis Suarez in the Old Trafford tunnel, causing panic for Liverpool.

Former Liverpool winger Stewart Downing has opened up about training and playing alongside Luis Suarez, claiming the prolific striker was like ‘two different individuals’ on and off the pitch.

Suarez’s three-and-a-half-year stay at Anfield was not without controversy, as he was involved in racist and biting events during that period.

The on-field activities of Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez, who is known for his determination to win at all costs, created Liverpool problems and led to a split in the striker’s opinion.

Downing arrived at Liverpool in the summer of 2011, six months after Suarez made the move from Ajax, and was quick to note that the 34-year-old changed the instant he stepped onto the pitch.

“I knew he was going to be a terrific player as soon as I saw him in training,” he told the Under The Cosh podcast.

“You can’t nutmeg someone ten times and expect to get lucky in training.” He had his issues in his first 18 months, but he was a nice kid who kept to himself off the field.

“He was a family lad who didn’t go out and instead stayed at home with his wife and kids, but he had two personalities [on and off the pitch].”

“From the beginning, he was fighting everyone. I believe he had a quarrel with Jordan [Henderson], and he and Agger used to kick each other every day; I believe he simply wanted to win.” The tension that was produced as a result of the never-happening pre-match handshake with Patrice Evra is one of Suarez Downing’s favorite memories.

In February 2012, the world was watching to see if Liverpool’s No.7 would shake Evra’s hand in their first meeting since Suarez’s eight-game suspension for racism.

Suarez’s decision to draw his hand away only added to the tense atmosphere inside Old Trafford, and things quickly spiraled out of control after he stomped on the United dugout in frustration on the stroke of half-time.

“Of course, we go into the tunnel and it starts,” Downing explained.

“I’m not sure if that was planned since when we arrived there, I believe Vidic wasn’t present.”

“The summary comes to an end.”