I’m completely smitten with Zara McDermott’s Boux Avenue edit.

When it comes to items to wear around the house, I adore Boux Avenue. They’re known for their lingerie, but their dressing robes and slippers are so luxurious that I purchase one every Christmas.

The Kaz Kamwi collection blew me away, with figure-hugging gowns and corset tops that made me feel oh so gorgeous.

However, Zara McDermott’s borg-heavy second edit is so comfortable that I don’t want to wear anything else now that the evenings are becoming cooler.

It’s an understatement to say it’s comfy; the borg finish is so gentle on my skin, and it’s the ideal loungewear option.

I adore the lounge joggers and bralette; as someone who works from home, I find myself wearing joggers more than anything else (since why should you have to deal with buttons and zips when you don’t have to?).

When worn with the shacket, this ensemble is ideal for a quick outing while being elegant.

My outings to find gnocchi and grapes now feel a little more stylish than when I’m wearing a typical big hoodie and jogging outfit.

For those of us that prefer athleisure, this is a fantastic alternative. I love how comfortable it is, and it fits true to size.

It comes in a wide range of sizes, from 6 to 18.

The borg shacket is £38 here, the bralette is £16 here, and the matching joggers are £30 here.

5 out of 5

Remember those videos of children dressed up as the prettiest teddy bears that went viral on Instagram?

I remember it because all of my friends developed baby fever at the same time, and that’s what this set reminds me of.

I loved how comfortable it was as soon as I put it on, and I couldn’t help but think I looked like a teddy bear.

It’s gorgeous, makes me feel like a princess, and is quite comfortable.

This outfit isn’t available in as many sizes as the others, with only XS, S, M, and L available, but it’s worth picking up if those sizes work for you – it’s £45 here.

I’m blown away, and I’m going to match my teddy bear for the foreseeable future.

5 out of 5

