I’m a famous person. The first marriage of Richard Madeley, 10 affairs, and ‘Partridge’ situations.

The first marriage of Richard Madeley, 10 affairs, and 'Partridge' situations.

For the new series of I’m a Celebrity, Richard Madeley is getting ready to visit the Welsh castle.

The Good Morning Britain host has teased his presence in the new season of the famous ITV show with a series of cryptic messages over the past few months.

Before his participation was formally confirmed this week, the 65-year-old broadcaster indicated he would be taking a sabbatical from his anchoring duties until the new year.

Richard stated why now was the right moment to finally make the jump into the world of I'm A Celebrity. Richard has turned down the opportunity to go on the program for years and said why now was the best time to finally make the leap into the world of I'm A Celebrity.

“I’ve always been quite content watching as a viewer up until now,” he stated, “but suddenly, I realized I’m A Celebrity is no longer just a TV show.” It’s become ingrained in British culture, as well as a part of the Christmas countdown.

“It immediately occurred to me that the next day, everyone talks about it, and I wondered what it would be like to be there instead of watching. It occurred to me that the time had arrived for me to experience it.” Away from the camera, Richard has been married to Judy Finnigan, a fellow broadcaster, since 1986.

Richard stated he made up his choice after reviewing the offer with his family. The couple has two children , Jack and Chloe.

He stated, ” “Judy and I discussed it and realized we couldn’t come up with a good justification for me not to do it.

“I slept on the offer, and when I awoke the next morning, I was overjoyed at the prospect of saying yes. My kids think it’s hilarious that I’m participating!” Richard and Judy met in 1982 while both working for Granada Television.

Judy was designated as Richard’s mentor when he started as a journalist at Granada when he was 26 years old, despite the fact that they are eight years apart in age.

"The couple's first interaction has become the stuff of legend, as Richard disclosed to The Mirror: