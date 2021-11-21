I’m a famous person. The famous husband, family, wedding, and childhood of Frankie Bridge.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! winner Frankie Bridge has been named as the early favorite.

The pop diva, who was also a member of S Club 8, has odds of 4/1 to be named Queen of the Castle, according to bookmakers.

After her husband, former footballer Wayne, competed on the show in Australia in 2016, the 32-year-old is back.

What has Frankie Bridge been up to these days?

Frankie, 32, rose to popularity with Mollie King, Vanessa White, Una Healy, and Rochelle Humes as part of the girl band The Saturdays.

The quartet has thirteen Top 10 singles and five Top 10 albums to their credit.

The Saturdays, on the other hand, went on hiatus in 2014 and released Finest Selection: The Greatest Hits the following year.

Frankie used to be in S Club 8 (S Club Juniors) with Saturdays bandmate Rochelle before joining The Saturdays.

Since then, Frankie has pursued a career in television, serving as a permanent panelist on Loose Women.

Do you know who Frankie Bridge is married to and if she has any children?

She has two children with Wayne Bridge, a former footballer with whom she has been married since 2014.

Frankie and Dougie Poynter met in 2010 after Frankie’s divorce from McFly’s Dougie Poynter.

Wayne revealed on I’m A Celebrity that James Cordon set him up with Frankie.

He stated, ” “James Corden happened to be around on my night out.

“He took her phone and dialed my number. Then I dialed her number on my phone.

“After that, we just texted a little bit and ended up going out to dinner.”

Frankie and Wayne married in a private ceremony at Woburn Abbey in Bedfordshire in July 2014.

A source told Heat Magazine at the time: “The ceremony will be kept as secret as possible by Frankie and Wayne. Although cameras are permitted, they have requested that no photographs be shared on social media.” Parker, eight, and Carter, six, are Frankie and Wayne’s children.

Wayne has a son from a previous relationship, Jaydon.

