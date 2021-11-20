I’m a famous person. Olympic gold for Matty Lee, a collaboration with Tom Daley, and myths

Matty Lee is getting ready to enter the Welsh castle for the new I’m a Celebrity series.

In the forthcoming season of the popular ITV show, the 23-year-old is one of ten celebrities fighting to become King or Queen of the Castle.

Matty wowed the nation this summer when he and Tom Daley won the Olympic gold medal in 10m synchronized diving at the Tokyo Olympics.

When the diver returned home from Japan, he was overjoyed to be given the opportunity to perform on the show.

“Nothing ever prepares you for what life will be like after the Olympics,” he remarked. I was, and still am, mostly taken aback by the fact that I’ll be appearing on I’m A Celebrity.

“I had two boyhood dreams: to win an Olympic medal and to star in one of my favorite television shows. And this year, I’m doing both!” Matty and his diving partner Tom have a tight friendship, and he said Tom was taken aback when he told him the news.

“When I informed Tom, he was astounded!” he stated. He’s ecstatic for me, and he’s always been so encouraging and helpful throughout the last three years.

“I usually approach Tom for help on anything, whether it’s relationships or anything else.”

The diver has stated that he is looking forward to dispelling myths and demonstrating a different side of his personality away from the diving board.

“Everyone knows who Tom Daley is, but not everyone knows who I am,” he explained.

“I re-watched our Olympic final the other day and saw that I appear a little enraged, but it’s just me being in the zone!” In actual life, I’m nothing like that!” Matty has put his pre-season training on hold for the program, and he has stated that nothing can prepare him for the difficult difficulties that lie ahead in the castle.

“I’ve never eaten animal do da before, so it’ll be challenging!” he stated.

