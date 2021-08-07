I’m a famous person. 2021: As significant personalities are expected to join the series, the line-up, start date, and location are all rumored.

I’m a famous person… I have to get out of here! has released various updates, including information on where this year’s series will be shot and who will host it.

There are also rumors circulating regarding who might be allowed to enter the castle this November, with some big names being mentioned.

Despite the continued concern surrounding foreign travel, the show will be recorded in Gwrych Castle near Abergele in North Wales.

After the coronavirus outbreak led producers to abandon plans to film the show in Australia, the final series of the ITV show was shot in the UK for the first time.

“We can confirm today that we’ll be returning to Wales for the 2021 season of I’m A Celebrity…,” said Katie Rawcliffe, ITV’s head of entertainment commissioning. I have to get out of here!

“We’ve always maintained we had contingencies in place for the series if the Covid situation continues to cause concern, and we’re delighted to be able to return to the castle after an extremely successful run there last year.

“I have no doubt that the production crew will deliver another fantastic series.”

“With the continuous uncertainty regarding Covid and international travel, we have taken the decision not to return to our home in Australia for the 2021 series,” said Richard Cowles, director of unscripted at Lifted Entertainment, which produces the show.

“We’re looking forward to returning to Gwrych Castle.

“The previous series was a big success, and everyone in the community made us feel so welcome, and we can’t wait to see everyone again.”

The forthcoming series will be hosted by Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly.

Matt Baker, the host of Countryfile, is one of the favorites to put his survival skills to the test.

Olympian Adam Peaty joins the presenter on the list of prospective contestants, while Jamie Laing of Made in Chelsea has been prominently linked to this year’s edition.

We may also see Tommy Fury, Jack Whitehall, Jade Thirlwall, Tom Daley, Vicky McClure, and Piers Morgan enter the castle, according to BetWay.

I’m a Celebrity has previously aired on the 15th, 16th, or 17th of November.

The show’s debut episode is usually broadcast on a Sunday.

The 2021 series is set to begin this year.