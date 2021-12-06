I’m a Celeb’s Arlene Phillips was voted off first, leaving fans devastated.

At the age of 78, the former television judge was the show’s oldest participant.

She claimed she was “emotional” after being voted off, but said she was looking forward to seeing her family.

After the stars’ confessions, ITV’s I’m A Celebrity has received a lot of backlash.

Fans who were following the broadcast on Twitter were devastated to learn that she had to leave.

The Dame informed Ant and Dec that she had never tented before in her life, so entering the Castle was a novelty for her.

“Arlene did a great job,” Kathy said. After that, I’m sure she’ll be grateful for a nice bath and a comfortable bed. At 78 years old, or anytime, I don’t think I’d be up for #imaceleb. “You are a brave lady.” “Disappointed that Arlene departed and not @NaughtyBoyMusic,” Trisha commented, “but congrats to her for being in for so long and becoming the show’s oldest celebrity!” (Though I’m sure another 70-year-old has appeared on the show before?)” “I am surprised Arlene gets voted out first,” another person commented. Arlene has a lot of dull campmates. Naughty Boy and Arlene Phillips got along swimmingly. For some reason, that stood out to me.” “I am extremely proud of @arlenephillips for being in the castle at 78 years old!!” Jillian said. You were fantastic in there, displaying your real colors! Arlene, you’ve done a fantastic job and we’ll miss you a lot! #ImACeleb.” The Dame said she was “emotional” when she left, but that she couldn’t wait to see her family again.

“I psyched myself up, I was so prepared for it,” she said of her experience on the show.

“I concentrated on why I was doing it and what I wanted to accomplish… but it’s difficult.”

“I’d been watching it for a long time, and it’s about overcoming fear,” she continued.

“It brings something out of you, as well as a lot of emotions and reflection on your life.”

She chose Naughty Boy as the winner when asked who she wanted to see win.

“I,” she answered when asked about her relationship with him.

