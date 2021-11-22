I’m a Celebrity’s Worst Enemy Snoochie, a campmate, is upset after the diner trial.

In tonight’s I’m a Celebrity…, Snoochie will compete against campmate Danny. I’m trying to get out of here.

The two have volunteered to take part in The Castle’s Dreaded Diner, a humorous trial.

The celebrities are required to eat a variety of odd and nasty dishes as part of the trial.

The first challenge for the I’m a Celeb contestants is nerve-wracking.

Snoochie and Danny are seen in a diner with hosts Ant and Dec in a footage released ahead of tonight’s episode.

“Let’s see what your next dish is,” Ant adds, ringing a bell.

Snoochie Shy, a radio host, is handed a burger box, which she cautiously opens.

“It’s called a sneeze burger,” Ant explains as she leaps up and screams in horror.

Snoochie breaks down in tears and yells, “What is that?!!”

Ant instructs her to remove the top bun and examine the supposed burger more closely, revealing what appears to be a cow’s nose.

Danny Miller, a contestant and Emmerdale star, looks at the scene in front of him with utter terror on his face.

Dec laughs at the audience as he looks into the camera and says, “If you’ve just turned in, I suggest you flip back over again,” to Ant’s enjoyment.

Snoochie re-ascends to her feet and ready to confront the odd food.

Last night, the new season of I’m a Celebrity began with the arrival of ten new campmates at Gwrych Castle in North Wales.

Music producer Naughty Boy, GMB’s Richard Madeley, and pop musician Frankie Bridge are among the celebrities who have attended the camp.