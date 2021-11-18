I’m a Celebrity… there are rules that celebrities must observe, and the show’s secrets are disclosed.

I’m a Celebrity… finds some of our favorite celebrities thrown into dangerous situations and forced to fend for themselves.

Many viewers have alleged that the famous camp inmates are given extra food after the cameras stop running since the show’s inception in 2002.

While we may never know what goes on at camp at all hours of the day, we’ve looked into some of the most often asked questions by fans of the show.

The Mirror spoke with camp doctor Medic Bob, trial manager Matt “Wilko” Wilkinson, and other insiders about what the celebrity really go through.

A handful admit they had never seen the play before coming to camp, but everybody interested in participating is sent a DVD.

Busk-Cowley, the author of The Inside Story, said: "Every celebrity who is thinking about participating is sent a package that includes a DVD so they can see exactly what they're getting themselves into.

“They’re asked to meetings where executives tell them how difficult things will be – what the executives refer to as ‘The Talk Of Doom.'”

Can they bring as many clothing as they like to camp?

During the series, all campmates are required to wear a uniform, which they are free to customize.

Aside from that, they can only bring three sets of undergarments and three sets of swimsuits or bikinis with them.

A celebrity is also allowed to have one luxury object, with the most popular choices being a pillow, a chair, or a portrait.

Some celebrities enjoy a clandestine smoke now and then, but where do they obtain them?

According to a source close to the situation, “They’re allowed to have a few cigarettes… there’s plenty.”

No, you’re seeing what they get. Because the stars are actually hungry, electrolyte drinks and glucose are occasionally given to them to keep them going.

During the 2018 series, two campmates were so fatigued that Medic Bob had to rush to treat them.

“I mean, there’s been a couple who have had a few dizzy spells and we’ve given them some electrolyte drinks and some glucose,” he added. “I can’t address it medically, but there’s been a handful that have had a few dizzy spells and we’ve given them some electrolyte drinks and some glucose.”

