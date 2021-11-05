I’m a Celebrity speculations are fueled by John Barnes’ admission that he’d ‘love’ to be on the show.

John Barnes has fueled speculation that he will appear on I’m a Celebrity this season.

According to BestofBets, the odds of the Liverpool FC great entering the Welsh castle this year have dropped to 10/1.

The 57-year-old has added fuel to the fire by revealing that he would love to appear in the future series of the ITV show.

Barnes, a BonusCodeBets ambassador, said: “I’d agree to be on I’m a Celebrity if offered.

“It’s something I’d like to be a part of in the future.

“Especially now that it’s just around the corner from my house, only around an hour away – I’d probably be able to sneak out of the camp and pop home for a cup of tea!”

Celebrities have previously struggled with the show’s eating challenges, but Barnes has stated that this will not be an issue for him.

He said, ” “I’d be good in terms of eating. Anything they put in front of me, I’ll eat. Testicles from a kangaroo? Everything is fine.

“Don’t get me wrong: I wouldn’t order that in a restaurant, but as part of the act, I wouldn’t object. I’d be delighted to be considered for any eating or drinking challenge.” The performance will be held in North Wales once again due to the Coronavirus pandemic, which prevented it from taking place in its customary home of the Australian rainforest.

Barnes believes the shift in location will assist him because his two biggest anxieties will no longer be an issue in the forthcoming season.

He went on to say: “It’s unlikely to be an issue now that the program is being recorded in North Wales, but the most terrifying thing for me would have been jumping out of a helicopter into the Australian wilderness, as I’m afraid of heights.

“And being surrounded by snakes from head to toe would absolutely frighten me.”