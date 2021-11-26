I’m A Celebrity contestants have been’secured’ in camp after the live broadcast was canceled.

Storm Arwen is expected to storm Gwrych Castle tonight, thus I’m A Celebrity will not air live.

The Met Office has issued a rare red warning for wind from 3 p.m. on Friday to 2 a.m. on Saturday, as the UK braces for the first winter storm of the season, with gusts of up to 90 mph expected.

As the storm approaches tonight, the majority of the UK is under weather warnings, which will remain in effect until Saturday.

Jenny seems unrecognisable in the latest picture, which has Gogglebox fans in astonishment.

As Storm Arwen approaches, Met Office forecasters have upgraded the wind warning for parts of the UK from yellow to amber.

I’m A Celebrity has implemented various safety precautions in response to safety concerns.

This entails securing the campmates inside the fortress and devising a weather contingency plan to handle all eventualities.

Tonight’s installment will be a pre-recorded show rather than a live broadcast.

Prior to the commencement of the show, Ant and Dec will record their segments.

According to an I’m A Celebrity representative, “Tonight’s episode of I’m A Celebrity is…

I have to get out of here! Due to the growing Storm Arwen and the precautionary steps we’re taking on production, the show will be presented as a pre-recorded show rather than live.

“Ant & Dec will tape their links in the early evening and play them out during tonight’s show.

“Our celebrities will remain inside the castle, which is secure, and we have plans in place to protect the safety of our cast and staff in all weather eventualities.”