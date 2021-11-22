I’m a Celebrity… campmates are required to remain awake till a specific time.

I’m a Celebrity… is back on our TVs after what seems like an eternity.

Famous people like Danny Miller and Frankie Bridge have relocated into the scary Welsh castle.

The celebs won’t have to deal with jet lag because the show won’t be held in the Australian outback due to coronavirus restrictions.

Emmerdale Fans are saying the same thing about Danny Miller’s participation on I’m A Celebrity. However, this does not imply that they will have a restful night’s sleep.

No matter how exhausted they are, campmates must stay up till the early hours of the morning.

According to the Mirror, the trials take place right after the 9 p.m. ITV show, and the unlucky celeb chosen to participate doesn’t return with their stars and whatever food they’ve won until after midnight.

Cooking can’t begin until the early hours of the morning, and it’s typically 4 a.m. before they’ve eaten, showered, and climbed into their sleeping bags.

“Because it’s filming in the UK again this year, unlike in Australia, every night is a very, very late night – we didn’t get to bed until three or four in the morning (obviously we didn’t have watches or ‘phones so those hours are estimations),” remarked former campmate Victoria Derbyshire.

“This is because the trial takes place after Ant and Dec have announced who the public has voted for live in the castle.”

“That person then goes off to complete the task and frequently does not return until after midnight or one o’clock in the morning.

“After that, the food was delivered, which we had to chop, wash, and figure out how to cook before dining at 2.30am-3am.”

She also says that because of the late night, candidates had to eat breakfast at midday.

“The food: there’s never enough of it,” she remarked.

“I’d never cooked, much less eaten, eel, pigeon, or squirrel before, but that’s what we received, and we had to at least try it, or it’d be rice and beans or hunger pangs again.”

“After we’d eaten, the men in our camp – Vernon Kay, AJ Pritchard, Mo Farah, and Russell Watson – would often have cravings.”

In last night’s premiere show, the new campmates were divided into two teams and competed in their first competition. “The summary has come to an end.”