Ilunga Makabu, a Tony Bellew victim, will face Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez for the world cruiserweight title.

Ilunga Makabu, the Congolese southpaw who knocked out Tony Bellew at Goodison Park to become world champion in 2016, has been sanctioned to fight Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez for the world cruiserweight title.

Makabu reclaimed the WBC title by a unanimous decision against Poland’s Michael Cieslak in January of last year, then defended it in December by stopping Nigeria’s Olanrewaju Durodola.

But, in a daring attempt to become a five-weight world champion, Canelo will now move up two weight divisions to meet Makabu next year.

After the governing body approved his request to move up two divisions into a new weight category, the Mexican superstar will challenge the WBC cruiserweight champion in May or June.

“The WBC has unanimously cleared Canelo to fight for the WBC global cruiserweight belt,” said WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman.

“This comes as a shock to me, but I’m confident he’ll continue to make history.”

Canelo became the first boxer in history to unify the super-middleweight division earlier this month, defeating three previously undefeated champions in Callum Smith, Billy Joe Saunders, and Caleb Plant over the course of 11 months to claim all four world belts at 168 pounds.

He won his first world title at super-welterweight before establishing himself as one of the world’s most dangerous middleweight fighters with notable victories against Miguel Cotto, Daniel Jacobs, and Gennady Golovkin.

In 2019, he climbed up to the light-heavyweight division, winning the WBO belt after knocking out Sergey Kovalev.

Canelo surrendered the title shortly after to focus on his aim of uniting the super-middleweight division, but he will now move up to cruiserweight, where the weight restriction is 200 pounds.

Makabu has won 25 of his 28 fights by knockout, with the defeat by Bellew and a stoppage by Khayeni Hlungwane on his pro debut serving as his only losses.