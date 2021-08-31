Illinois has an unvaccinated population. Judge restores mother’s right to see son, who had been denied in the first place.

The same judge who previously prohibited an Illinois woman from seeing her son because she was unvaccinated has changed his decision, but it is unclear whether vaccination will continue to be an issue for the mother.

Rebecca Firlit’s ability to visit her 11-year-old son was revoked by Cook County Judge James Shapiro on Aug. 10 when the judge learned that Firlit had not been vaccinated against COVID-19, but the judge reversed his decision on Monday, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. Firlit told the publication that she’s had “adverse reactions to vaccines in the past” and that her doctor recommended her not to get vaccinated because it “poses a danger.”

Shapiro allegedly told Firlit, “I am the judge, and I make the choices for your case,” when Firlit queried what her vaccination status had to do with her hearing, which was meant to be about child support and other expenses linked to her child. Shapiro’s prior decision to take away Firlit’s custody rights was “wrong,” Firlit claimed. According to FOX-owned WFLD, she stated that “being apart from his mother is not in my son’s best interest.”

Annette Fernholz, Firlit’s lawyer, said Shapiro was “very much exceeding his judicial power” in the case. Shapiro is said to have given no explanation for why he overturned the decision, nor did he say whether Firlit’s vaccination status will affect her case in the future.

The lawyer for Firlit’s ex-husband Matthew Duiven told WGN-TV that Duiven, who is vaccinated, will fight Firlit’s request to visit her child. Duiven’s party, according to Jeffrey Leving, wants to “ensure the child’s safety, and if she believes she doesn’t need to take the vaccine for any reason, we believe the child should not be physically with her until she takes the vaccine.”

While Firlit is overjoyed to see her child, Fernholz said she is concerned about how Duiven and his lawyer would respond to Shapiro’s order reversal. According to WGN, Leving is considering filing an emergency request to suspend Firlit’s parenting time because Duiven wants Firlit to exclusively visit their child via Zoom calls.

According to the Sun-Times, this isn’t the first time Shapiro has brought up the topic of COVID-19 immunization in child support disputes. Shapiro can be heard asking Edward Hambrick if he’s been vaccinated in a video from late July. In addition, Hambrick was embroiled in a child support issue.