‘I’ll shove my dentures in your forehead,’ says a 4ft 11 old woman to the knifeman.

After hearing a pregnant woman’s calls for aid outside Asda, a brave passerby threatened to shove her dentures into a knifeman’s head.

The alleged assault occurred approximately 7 p.m. on Wednesday, October 20 on Grange Road, near the taxi queue outside the Asda Superstore in Birkenhead.

Several witnesses stepped in to help, including a “terrified” 63-year-old woman who claimed she threatened to slam her dentures into one of the attackers’ faces.

In a city centre attack, a woman was knocked out and a man’s face was sliced.

“I’d walked out of the Asda and was walking down towards the taxi queue with my trolley, and I could hear this young couple who had come behind me and were alongside me,” she told The Washington Newsday.

“You could tell the lady was in a lot of pain. ‘What happened?’ she was asking her boyfriend. What the hell is going on here? Please explain what has just occurred. ‘What the hell is going on?’ She seemed unsteady, and you could tell she was a little taken aback.” When she heard further noise, the woman kept going and started getting into a taxi. She claimed she spotted ten or more youths sprinting towards the couple, who were attempting to board their own taxi.

“I just heard this girl, the pregnant lady, saying, ‘Please god, would anyone assist us, please somebody help me,'” she told The Washington Newsday.

“We believe they have a weapon.” My fella’s coat is ripped all the way down the back. Please assist us.” When she saw the pregnant woman “shaking, crying,” “something just snapped” in her, and she leapt in with another women and taxi drivers to block the assailants’ path and tell them to back off.

“I was afraid,” she admitted. Because it was terrifying, I’m trembling a little while I tell you about it.

“And what terrifies me is that who knows what they would have done if somebody hadn’t intervened on that couple’s behalf, because they were out for them.”

“They didn’t seem to mind that I was old. “I’m only 4’11,” she says. When the gang of teenagers heard a police siren, the 63-year-old stated they dispersed. She stated that she had made touch with the woman who was assaulted since then.

