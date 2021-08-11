I’ll return: Arnold Schwarzenegger, star of the Terminator franchise, warns against refusing Covid injections.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, star of the Terminator franchise, has issued a harsh warning to anyone who are apprehensive to have a Covid-19 injection.

The Hollywood great has been a leading advocate for people in the United States and around the world to adopt the immunizations that are currently available.

The 73-year-old reportedly exhibited a video of himself being vaccinated in a drive-through clinic in the United States in January, according to the New Zealand Herald. His most recent social media post, according to the report, is yet another call for people to get vaccinated for the sake of themselves and others.

“I always believe you should recognize your strengths and listen to the experts,” the former California governor allegedly remarked on Facebook. Listen to me if you want to learn how to build biceps since I’ve spent my entire life studying how to attain the ideal peak and have been dubbed the greatest bodybuilder of all time. We all have various areas of expertise.”

“It’s simple: if your house catches fire, you don’t go on YouTube; you contact the freaking fire department,” he continued. You don’t check your Facebook group if you’re having a heart attack; you call an ambulance. If nine physicians tell you that you have cancer and that you must treat it or die, and one doctor says the cancer will go away, you should always trust the nine.

“In this case, almost all professional specialists from around the world believe the vaccine is safe, while some people on Facebook think it isn’t.

“In general, I believe that if your circle of trusted people shrinks and you become increasingly alienated, it should be a red flag that you’re heading down a rabbit hole of misinformation. Some argue that listening to experts is a sign of weakness. That’s a lie. Admitting you don’t know everything takes courage. Weakness is believing that you don’t need expert guidance and merely listening to sources that confirm your preconceived notions.”