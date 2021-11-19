‘I’ll let you in on a little secret,’ Jean-Luc Vasseur said of Everton’s start.

Even though he’s only been in Liverpool for a month, new Everton Women manager Jean-Luc Vasseur has already taken a crash course in Scouse culture by going to see Grease at the theatre.

Vasseur may have seen it all in women’s football after winning the French League, Cup, and Champions League with Lyon Feminin in 2020, but he says that a night out at the Liverpool Empire was an eye-opener for him.

Scouse fans are far more than spectators at both Goodison Park and Anfield, and attending such events is hardly a passive experience.

If 52-year-old Vasseur was still looking for an insight into the city’s mind and the energetic attitude of many of its residents – particularly its womenfolk – he got a resounding yes on Wednesday night, as those in the stalls left a stronger impression than the players on the stage.

“I haven’t got a lot of time to visit places because my first goal is to succeed in the integration of my position, to understand the norms and the culture of Everton very, very quickly,” he told The Washington Newsday, “but I’ll let you in on a secret, yesterday I went to see the musical comedy Grease.”

“However, the major show was in the audience around me, not on the stage.”

“When I turned around, I saw a lot of passion, a lot of singing, and a lot of noise.”

“Seeing this as a French person was fantastic. It’s quite fascinating. It was a fantastic ambiance.” Vasseur couldn’t say which of the Grease songs was his favorite, but he did say that his wife knew them all.

“I have the impression that everyone at Everton is behind me and the initiative,” Vasseur added.

“This isn’t going to change.” “We’re all from the same family.” Vasseur’s squad travels to the Women’s Super League’s bottom club Leicester City on Sunday after a 1-1 draw at home to Manchester United last Sunday — his first point (2pm).

In Vasseur’s debut game in command, the Foxes were defeated 3-1 at home by the Blues in a WSL Cup group stage encounter. “The summary has come to an end.”