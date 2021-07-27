‘I’ll chop your f******g head off,’ a possessive ex threatened a pregnant girlfriend.

A pregnant mother was assaulted by her possessive partner, who threatened to cut off her head and petrol bomb her house.

This was a particularly terrifying threat, according to Liverpool Crown Court, because she knew he had previously been imprisoned for an arson attack.

Judge David Swinnerton told Steven Kennedy that it was “calculated to be, and was, extremely petrifying” against a background of being on licence for arson.

“It happened in her own home, you threatened her in that way, and she was forced to leave that house, and her children were forced to change schools because of your threats,” he stated.

Kennedy, 37, of Borden Court, London Road, threatened to “put your head on a stick” and “cut your f***ing head off.”

“No one knows the real me,” Kennedy informed his victim during the event, according to Judge Swinnerton.

“The courts are coming to know the real you since you have been convicted for violent offenses so many times,” he continued.

His victim, a single mother of two, was 17 weeks pregnant with his kid at the time of the incident on June 26 this year, but when he was convicted, Kennedy exclaimed, “I’m told it’s not my child.”

He was appearing via video link from prison, where he had been recalled on a conditional release. Today (Tue), the judge sentenced him to 18 months in prison and issued a ten-year restraining order prohibiting him from seeing his victim.

The prosecutor, Michael Stephenson, stated that the couple had been dating for eight months and that he was “jealous and possessive throughout the relationship.”

She went to her brother’s wedding on her own on June 26 and returned to her Kirby house at 8.30 p.m., when he appeared and followed her in.

“He was violent to her, calling her a slag,” Mr Stephenson claimed, adding that when she begged him to go, he retaliated by punching a hole in the living room door.

“When she realized she couldn’t convince him to leave, she declared she was going to leave herself, and he drew her back and pushed her.

