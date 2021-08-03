‘I’ll Blast You,’ a teen shoots his brother dead over an alleged argument.

According to court documents, a 19-year-old man in Duluth, Georgia, faces murder charges after fatally shooting his elder brother in an apartment complex over the weekend following an argument.

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Christopher Robert Brooks was charged with murder in the death of his 26-year-old brother, Joshua Brooks.

According to an incident report, the younger Brooks contacted 911 around noon Sunday and stated he had shot someone who was attempting to break into his unit at the Northwood Lake Court complex.

Witnesses led responding officers to a basement apartment, where they discovered Brooks kneeling over his brother with his hands on his abdomen and a revolver on the ground just a few feet away, according to the report.

According to police, the 19-year-old said authorities he discarded his gun when dispatch instructed him to. According to the report, the youngster followed officers’ commands and walked toward them with his hands up while one officer began administering treatment to Joshua.

Joshua was taken to Lawrenceville’s Northside Hospital by medical personnel. Police did not say where he died or when he died.

Brooks informed police that he shot Joshua because he was armed. According to the report, no weapons were found on or near the older brother.

According to the report, several witnesses told police that the two siblings had a verbal fight before the shooting. Although the witnesses did not witness the brawl, they did recollect hearing threats.

“You fiddling, I’ll blow you!” According to the investigation, Brooks was heard stating in an audio recording captured by a witness. Joshua then said, “Do it” or “Shoot it” in response to his brother’s threat.

According to the report, the shooting occurred after the brothers had a verbal altercation.

The kid is being held without bond at the Gwinnett County Jail, according to online records obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

A similar incident happened in the U.K. in June when a 25-year-old man was arrested after his younger brother was found dead with stab wounds.

William Campbell was charged with murder in connection to the death of his 24-year-old brother, Samuel Campbell, who was found suffering from stab wounds at a property in the Silksworth area of Sunderland, England, on July 18.

Samuel had been revived by emergency services, but he died on the spot.

The alleged murder was not linked to any specific motivation, according to police.