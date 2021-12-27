‘I’ll be worried,’ says Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah, as the ‘weight’ of Man City is emphasised.

Liverpool veteran Phil Thompson has stated that the Reds need to sign Mohamed Salah to a new deal by January.

Salah’s current contract expires in the summer of 2023, but the Egyptian has made no secret of his desire to continue with the club for many more years if all parties can agree.

The 29-year-old has been in excellent form for the Reds this season, scoring 22 goals and adding nine assists in 24 games.

Salah’s future has been the topic of considerable conjecture, with only 18 months left on his contract, and Thompson has revealed he is anxious about the issue.

“It makes me nervous,” he told Express Sport.

“I’d just like to hope that if Mo loves Liverpool as much as he claims, there’s a deal in place for his agent and the club to say ‘yeah, he’s more than pleased with that.'”

“When his contract expires, he’ll be nearly 31 years old. If he’s thinking about moving, he’ll need to find someone who will buy Mo and pay him well. He is not a 27-year-old or a 28-year-old, but rather a 31-year-old.

“So, ideally, his finest years are still ahead of him at Liverpool.

“If everyone is focused on it, everyone should endeavor to make it work.

“But I believe it must be completed in January; if it is not completed in January, the argument that “that’s fine, we’ve still got a little way to go” is no longer valid.

“If it gets to be summer, I’m going to be in a lot of trouble.”

Liverpool has had a fantastic season so far and is seeking success on four fronts, but Thompson is wary of heaping too much pressure on Jurgen Klopp to produce silverware across several tournaments.

He said, ” “It’s looking too far into the future. I’m not going to follow Manchester City’s lead, where everyone is praising them and saying things like, ‘They can win the four, they can do this, they can do that.’

