Ilhan Omar criticizes a newspaper’s op-ed board for using racist language while covering minorities.

On Friday, Minnesota Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar accused the Minneapolis Star Tribune’s editorial board of using “racist” terminology when covering minority neighborhoods.

“We can no longer keep our mouths shut. In its coverage of communities of color, [email protected] frequently utilizes Islamophobic and racist terminology “On Friday, Omar posted a message on Twitter. “I’m proud of the Minnesotans who spearheaded and signed this letter demanding that their staff and policies be changed in a methodical way.” We can no longer keep our mouths shut. In their coverage of communities of color, the @StribOpinion frequently utilizes Islamophobic and racist terminology. I’m proud of the Minnesotans who spearheaded and signed this letter demanding that their staff and policies be changed in a methodical way. https://t.co/1COC844N1r Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) (@IlhanMN) (@IlhanMN) (@IlhanMN 15th of October, 2021 Omar published an open letter written to the Star Tribune in a tweet. According to the letter, the publication republished a commentary by New York Times columnist Bret Stephens in September, in which he lambasted progressive politicians’ reluctance to subsidizing Israel’s military gear with $1 billion.

‘A Foul Play by Progressives Over Israel’s Iron Dome,’ the original headline read. ‘Omar, ‘Squad,’ Launch Another Anti-Israel Strike,’ the paper republished the column with a picture of rockets being fired and changed the original headline, which read: ‘A Foul Play by Progressives Over Israel’s Iron Dome,’ to a new one, which read: ‘Omar, ‘Squad,’ Launch Another Anti-Israel The signatories to the petition stated that the headline was debatable and linked Omar’s vote to “real terror incidents.” The Star Tribune was contacted for comment by Washington Newsday, but no response was received in time for publication.

“Let’s be clear: associating Muslims with terrorism is a textbook form of Islamophobia that our Muslim brothers and sisters experience on a daily basis. The Congresswoman receives death threats on a regular basis, with many explicitly making this comparison “According to the letter,

In another Tweet, Omar stressed that she has “great respect” for journalists, including those at the Star Tribune, but that she will not “stand by while a (overwhelmingly white and male) editorial board uses divide and conquer methods against communities of color in our city.”

By the way, I have a lot of respect for journalists (including many reporters at the StarTribune). However, I will not remain silent while a (overwhelmingly white and male) editorial is published. This is a condensed version of the information.