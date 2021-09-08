Iklas Ahmed is still missing, and his body was discovered in a Minnesota pond.

Iklas Ahmed, a 2-year-old girl with autism, was discovered dead in a pond in Minnesota on Tuesday, a day after her family reported her missing.

On Monday evening, the toddler, together with her father and other family members, visited Rosland Park in Edina. The girl ran away while the father took one of the children to the bathroom.

According to CBS Local, Edina Police Chief Todd Milburn said, “The biological father needed to take one of the children away to the bathroom, and while in the bathroom, dealing with that part, Iklas wandered off.”

Before contacting the authorities, the father and others at the park searched for the toddler for some time. The search for the missing girl brought together police and fire departments from other places. Officers conducted searches in and around the park, while drones provided aerial coverage. Residents in the area also scoured their homes for the missing toddler.

Milburn stated at a press briefing Tuesday morning that the girl was nonverbal due to autism.

“Our fear last night was that she might have been drawn to water,” the officer added, adding that authorities did not believe she had been kidnapped.

Her corpse was discovered in a pond near the park’s swimming center Tuesday afternoon, ending an 18-hour search. When the girl’s family was escorted to the pond’s edge by police, her mother collapsed and was carried to a nearby ambulance.

“On behalf of the city, I want to express our heartfelt sympathies, thoughts, and prayers to this young girl’s family and loved ones. According to the Star Tribune, Milburn said in a statement, “Our hearts go out to all those affected by this sad incident.”

In honor of the girl, a candlelight vigil was conducted in the park on Tuesday evening. Several community members banded together and raised almost $3,000 to assist the toddler’s family with funeral costs.