Ikea has been penalized in France for its surveillance campaign.

A French court has ordered Ikea to pay fines and penalties of 1.1 million euros (£946,600) for spying on union representatives, staff, and some disgruntled customers in France.

Two former Ikea France executives were found guilty, fined, and handed suspended prison sentences in connection with the plan.

Some of the other 13 defendants in the high-profile trial were acquitted, while others were sentenced to probation.

Between 2009 and 2012, Ikea’s French division utilized espionage to weed out troublemakers in the employee ranks and profile arguing customers, according to a panel of judges at the Versailles court.

Ikea France was found guilty of obtaining personal data obtained through deceptive means on a regular basis, and was fined one million euros and compelled to pay roughly 100,000 euros in damages.

Ikea France has been charged by trade unions of acquiring personal data through deceptive techniques, including unlawfully obtained police files, and illegally releasing personal information.

Ikea France’s lawyers denied that the corporation had a “generalized espionage” strategy.

Solene Debarre, a lawyer for the unions, expressed confidence that the decision would “make some firms quiver,” adding, “One million euros isn’t much for Ikea, but it’s a signal.”

The corporation, which stated that it cooperated with the investigation, might face a fine of up to 3.75 million euros.

Pamela Tabardel, the prosecutor, asked the court to hand down “an outstanding penalty and a forceful message to all organizations.”

Jean-Francois Paris, the executive in charge of risk management at the time of the snooping, admitted before French judges that 530,000 to 630,000 euros a year were set aside for such inquiries.

On orders from former Ikea France CEO Jean-Louis Baillot, Paris — the sole executive to admit to the alleged unlawful sleuthing — said his department was in charge of handling the operation.

Paris was fined 10,000 euros (£8,600) and handed an 18-month suspended sentence after being found guilty of fraudulently acquiring personal data.

Baillot was found guilty of obtaining fraudulently obtained data and involvement in the conspiracy, despite his denials of authorizing a spy operation.

He. (This is a brief piece.)