Igor Fruman, a Rudy Giuliani associate, has pleaded guilty to brokering illegal campaign contributions.

According to the Associated Press, an associate of Rudy Giuliani pleaded guilty Friday to assisting Giuliani in obtaining embarrassing material on Joe Biden in Ukraine by facilitating illegal foreign campaign contributions to establish a marijuana business in the United States.

Igor Fruman, 56, made an agreement with prosecutors and entered a plea in federal court in Manhattan. Fruman is not required to help in other cases, according to US District Judge J. Paul Oetken.

Fruman’s lawyer, Todd Blanche, said in a written statement following the plea hearing, “Mr. Fruman is not cooperating with the government and has determined that this is the fairest and best way to put the past two years of his life behind him.” “He intends to work hard, as he has done his entire life, and raise his family in the country he adores. There will be no more public communications.”

Fruman pleaded guilty to a single count of solicitation of a contribution by a foreign national after being indicted in a broad indictment. In court, prosecutors did not name the foreign national.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

The judge indicated that while federal sentencing guidelines call for a sentence of 37 to 46 months in prison, Fruman might face up to five years. The date of sentencing has been set for January 21.

Two individuals, including Lev Parnas, another Soviet-born Florida businessman and Giuliani associate, will go to trial next month as a result of the plea.

Fruman was also accused with orchestrating hundreds of thousands of dollars in illegal donations to Republicans and political action groups while trying to get Americans to investigate Biden’s son in Ukraine during the Democrat’s successful presidential campaign, but he did not plead guilty.

Fruman expressed regret in court. At the time he engaged in the donation scheme, he claimed he was unaware of any rules barring foreign political contributions.

Fruman sent text messages to the foreign national and that person’s agent seeking $1 million in political contributions, according to Assistant US Attorney Nicolas Roos. The foreign national wired two $500,000 installments for that purpose, according to Roos.

Fruman said the donation plan was part of an effort to generate support for an in court on Friday. This is a condensed version of the information.