Igor Danchenko, the Trump Steele Dossier’s primary researcher, has been arrested.

On Thursday, federal officials arrested Igor Danchenko, a Russia analyst who contributed to a dossier containing unverified charges against former President Donald Trump.

The news that Danchenko had been apprehended was first published by the New York Times, and was later confirmed by an Associated Press source.

The arrest was made as part of a special counsel investigation led by John Durham, a prosecutor appointed by the Trump administration to look into the US government’s investigation into Russian ties to Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Danchenko was the principal researcher engaged by Christopher Steele, a former British intelligence agent, to assist in the collection of evidence for the “Steele dossier.” Trump and his campaign allegedly colluded with Russian intelligence agents to help him defeat Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election, according to the report.

Danchenko’s indictment has not yet been unsealed, so it’s unclear what counts he might face.

Many of the assertions contained in the Steele dossier have been proven false, while others have been refuted. A claimed sex tape, which was reported on by Buzzfeed shortly after Trump was sworn into office in January 2017, was one of the claims that drew a lot of media attention.

This is a breaking news item, and more information will be added as it becomes available.