Igloo, Symbio, and Enstroga were all energy suppliers that went bankrupt.

Ofgem has declared that energy suppliers Igloo, Symbio, and Enstroga have suspended operations.

Igloo Energy serves around 179,000 residential customers with gas and electricity, Symbio serves approximately 48,000 domestic customers and a small number of non-domestic customers, and Enstroga serves approximately 6,000 domestic customers.

The electricity supply to all impacted consumers will be maintained under Ofgem’s safety net, and credit balances will be protected.

When switching to a new supplier, domestic customers will also be covered by the energy price cap.

Enstroga, Igloo Energy, and Symbio Energy customers will be contacted by their new supplier, which will be determined by Ofgem.

Customers of the three companies were encouraged by Ofgem to wait until a new supplier had been appointed and made contact before switching and taking a meter reading.

The three companies are the most recent to go bankrupt in recent weeks, owing to an enormous rise in worldwide gas prices.

Since the beginning of September, nine small UK energy companies have gone bankrupt.

People’s Energy, Green Supplier Ltd, Utility Point, PfP Energy, MoneyPlus Energy, and Avro Energy have all failed.

Customers will be protected this winter, according to Ofgem, which is working closely with the government and industry.

“Ofgem’s number one responsibility is to protect customers,” said Neil Lawrence, director of retail at Ofgem. We understand that this is a stressful time for many people, and hearing that a supplier is closing down can be upsetting.

“I want to reassure Enstroga, Igloo Energy, and Symbio Energy customers that they do not need to be concerned. We’ll make sure your energy sources don’t run out under our safety net. If you have credit on your Enstroga, Igloo Energy, or Symbio Energy account, the money you’ve paid in is safe, and you won’t lose any money you owe.

“Ofgem will choose a new provider for you, and in the interim, our suggestion is to wait until we appoint a new supplier and not to switch. You can continue to rely on your energy supply. We’ll let you know when we’ve found a new supplier who can help.” “The summary comes to an end.”