IG Orders Investigation into Brutal Pool Hall Incident Involving Police Officers

The Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja, has initiated an urgent investigation into a disturbing incident at a pool hall in Nandi Hills, where a group of police officers were filmed brutalizing youths. The officers, captured in viral footage from January 10, 2026, are seen forcing the victims to bite their national IDs while they are beaten with pool cues and batons. The shocking video has ignited widespread outrage and calls for accountability within the Rift Valley police force.

Rogue Officers Target Youths in Nandi Hills

The footage, which surfaced on social media, shows uniformed police officers entering the recreational center at around 11:51 PM. Instead of carrying out a routine law enforcement action, the officers subjected a group of young men to a violent and degrading ordeal. Armed with rifles and batons, the officers ordered the victims to lie on the floor before savagely whipping them. The footage also shows the officers forcing the victims to hold their identification cards in their mouths—an act described by witnesses as deeply dehumanizing and reminiscent of colonial-era oppression.

In response to the video, IG Kanja swiftly directed the Internal Affairs Unit to investigate the incident, demanding a full report within three days. “Any officer found guilty will face appropriate disciplinary measures,” Kanja said in a statement, signaling the seriousness of the matter. The attack has sparked a broader conversation about police brutality, particularly in the Rift Valley, where a second video has surfaced showing similar aggression in Nderi, Kikuyu.

Public Outrage and Political Response

The public reaction has been swift and fierce. Local political figures have condemned the incident, with Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei calling for the immediate suspension of the officers involved. “Playing pool is not a crime in Kenya,” he remarked, highlighting the excessive use of force by law enforcement. Meanwhile, the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has launched its own investigation into the incident, identifying key witnesses and victims who could provide crucial evidence.

This incident, while shocking, may not be isolated. Human rights organizations have raised concerns about a pattern of “policing by humiliation” that has emerged in the region. Critics argue that these acts of aggression are contributing to a growing mistrust between the police force and the communities they are supposed to protect. For many in Nandi Hills, the IG’s directive represents a hopeful first step towards justice, but the road to rebuilding trust in law enforcement remains long and uncertain.