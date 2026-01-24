IG Kanja Expands Police Network with New Station and Posts

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja has strengthened Kenya’s security infrastructure with the official gazetting of Kamuguga Police Station and five new police posts across the country. The move, announced on January 23, 2026, signals a focused effort to combat rising crime and bolster law enforcement presence in strategically important areas.

New Station and Enhanced Security Posts

In a Gazette Notice, the IG exercised his authority under Section 40(1) of the National Police Service Act to upgrade Kamuguga Police Post in Kiambu County to a fully-fledged police station. This action comes in response to increasing incidents of petty crime and burglary in the rapidly growing peri-urban areas of Kiambu, which have seen a surge in population in recent years.

Alongside this, the establishment of five new police posts aims to enhance security in underserved and high-risk regions. The posts are strategically located in Kisumu, Migori, Wajir, Kajiado, and Meru counties, where security concerns are pressing. The new posts are:

Otonglo Police Post (Kisumu West): Strengthening security in the expanding suburbs of Kisumu.

Mabera Police Post (Kuria West, Migori): Aimed at enhancing border security and curbing cattle rustling.

Lagbogol Police Post (Wajir West): A critical post in counter-terrorism and public safety efforts in the North Eastern region.

Gataka Police Post (Kajiado North): Tackling crime related to urban sprawl in the Nairobi-Kajiado metropolitan area.

Thuura Police Post (Imenti East, Meru): Enhancing police visibility in the agriculturally vital central region.

Decentralizing Law Enforcement

This expansion of the police network is part of a broader strategy to decentralize command and improve the National Police Service’s ability to respond rapidly to security threats. The upgrade of posts to stations and the creation of new posts is aimed at enhancing community policing and increasing law enforcement presence in both urban and remote areas.

“Security is not just about guns; it is about presence,” commented a security analyst. “Placing a post in Lagbogol or Mabera sends a message that the state is present and watching.” This strategic expansion is expected to have immediate operational impact, with officers already deployed to maintain order and provide a visible law enforcement presence in these new areas.