If you’ve been double-jabbed, you won’t need to quarantine from any of the nations on the amber list.

After July 19th, UK holidaymakers will no longer be required to quarantine while returning from amber list destinations, according to Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.

Mr Shapps made the announcement in the House of Commons yesterday morning.

Children under the age of 18 will not be required to quarantine, he added.

More: A mother gives birth to the largest baby the midwives had ever seen

A pre-departure lateral flow test, as well as the gold standard day two PCR test, will be required.

People would still have to pay for Covid tests before and after their return, according to the transport secretary.

“A full vaccination implies 14 days have passed after your final dosage of the vaccine,” he noted, noting that only immunizations administered by the NHS will be counted.

Travel industry experts have urged for the amber list to be expanded, calling the change a “good start.”

“The adjustment was wonderful news that will give a much-needed boost to millions of people across Britain looking forward to a more normal summer,” said John Holland-Kaye, Heathrow’s chief executive.

“However, the job isn’t finished.”

“By the end of July, the UK should have opened up travel to fully vaccinated persons from more countries, particularly our critical allies in the US.”

However, not everyone agrees with this decision.

“The government is in danger of repeating the same mistakes that allowed the Delta strain to take root in the UK,” said Caroline Lucas, vice-chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Coronavirus.

“Releasing the country from quarantine without further safeguards in place risks exposing the country to new virus varieties, perhaps undoing our hard-won victory against the infection.”

The amber list lays out the criteria that visitors must follow when they return, but it’s also crucial to remember to check the entrance restrictions for their destination.

As of June 30, this is the complete ‘amber’ list.

(This includes the islands)

*On June 30, the autonomous region of Madeira was added to the green watch list.

*On June 30, the Balearic Islands were added to the green watch list.

(USA)