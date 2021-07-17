If you’ve been denied Universal Credit, Martin Lewis advises you to reapply.

Following the coronavirus pandemic, Martin Lewis has urged individuals to reapply for Universal Credit.

If people’s circumstances have changed, the Money Saving Expert warned them that they may be missing out on money they are now owed.

In his weekly Money Saving Expert newsletter, Martin addressed the problem, stating that many people who were previously turned down may now be eligible because their funds have decreased.

Martin Lewis outlines what to do if you receive a text message from a “well-known” scammer.

Couples with a joint savings of more than £16,000 are ineligible for the benefit, but once your funds fall below that amount, you are eligible.

“If you’re qualified for UC but have £6,000 or more in savings, your award will be reduced,” Martin explained. You get nothing for £16,000 or more.

“Many people were affected by the pandemic and had to use their money to survive. If that’s the case, the government has told us that you can reapply/request a reassessment based on the new reduced savings amount.”

People who want to apply for Universal Credit will have to fill out a new application online and then go to a Job Centre for a face-to-face interview.

“It’s worth noting that the person assessing your claim may look into why and how quickly your savings have fallen and may ask for evidence that you’ve spent it legitimately (rather than hiding or temporarily shifting money to another person’s account to try and get more universal credit), particularly if it was a big, sudden drop,” Martin’s team said.

People who previously received a lower payment because they had between £6 and £16,000 in savings but now have less are also entitled to get a higher payout.

To get extra money, all you have to do is update your saved amount in your online journal.

After you’ve input your change in circumstances, you should see the amount of change you’ll receive when your next payment is due.

“It’s critical to make a new claim (if you’re newly eligible) or update your online journal as soon as your savings drop since the sooner you act, the sooner you’ll be rewarded – or see your award increase,” Martin’s team noted.