If you’re putting up your own fireworks display this year, here’s how to be safe.

Next month, on November 5th, is Bonfire Night, which is noted for its extravagant firework displays.

If you want to put on a show in your backyard, fireworks are readily available in most supermarkets in the days leading up to the big day.

The Children’s Burn Trust estimates that approximately 500 children under the age of 16 are treated to A&E with fireworks-related injuries in the four weeks leading up to Bonfire Night.

It’s critical to stay safe because the majority of injuries occur during family or private events. Firefighters are also emphasizing the need of putting safety first.

Read the directions carefully.

Each package of fireworks comes with instructions, which you should read carefully because they may include vital information. When a firework is fired, for example, the box indicates how far people should stand back.

Purchase from a reputable vendor.

The majority of stores will sell high-quality fireworks that are intended to be as safe as possible. Anyone under the age of 18 is prohibited from purchasing or possessing fireworks.

Pets should be kept inside.

Because loud noises, such as fireworks, are frequently frightening to pets, it’s preferable to keep them indoors with supervision.

Make sure your timings are correct.

Fireworks are subject to tight curfews. Fireworks are permitted until midnight on Bonfire Night. It’s also a good idea to inform your neighbors, just in case they need to prepare.

Stopping, Dropping, and Rolling

Before lighting any fireworks, it’s a good idea to advise everyone watching that if their clothes catch fire, they should stop, drop to the ground, and roll around a few times while protecting their face.