If you’re considering another trip to the United States, you should be aware of the new requirements.

The 18-month travel ban on UK citizens flying to the United States has been lifted today.

Americans are now allowing double-jabbed Britons to visit for non-essential reasons such as vacations.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, travel restrictions had been in place since March 2020, and the US had kept its borders closed to anyone who had visited the UK during the previous 14 days.

People from the United Kingdom can now go to the United States, but they must still follow certain procedures in order to gain access.

Proof of full immunization, such as the AstraZeneca, BIBP/Sinopharm, Covishield, Janssen, Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, and Sinovac vaccines, will be required.

You must also present documentation of a negative Covid PCR test result obtained within 72 hours of your departure date.

Children under the age of 18 are not need to be vaccinated, but they must take a Covid test within three to five days of arrival.

If you are an adult who has not been vaccinated, you will need a compelling cause to travel.

If your explanation is valid and you meet the requirements, you must self-isolate for the first seven days after arriving, as well as take a test within three to five days.

Face masks are also required on planes flying to, from, or within the United States, as well as in airports.

You won’t have to stay in a quarantine hotel when you return to the UK, but if you’re completely vaccinated, you’ll need to take either a PCR test or a lateral flow test on your second day in the country.

If you aren’t fully vaccinated, you must take a pre-departure test and self-isolate for 10 days after returning to the UK.

On days two and eight of the self-isolation period, you will need to take PCR testing.