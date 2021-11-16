If you’re claiming benefits, Martin Lewis explains how to obtain a £1,200 extra.

Martin Lewis has informed those on benefits about a £1,200 bonus savings account.

Because they receive a qualifying benefit, such as Universal Credit or Tax Credits, nearly 11 million people would be eligible for the savings scheme.

The Help to Save Scheme allows you to open a government savings account that gives low-income people a 50p bonus for every £1 they save over a four-year period.

This account is for four years, and the government will reward you 50p for every £1 you save.

Users of the scheme can transfer money between each other.