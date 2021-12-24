If you want your roast potatoes to be crispy and fluffy, don’t make this mistake.

We have some roast potato recommendations for you if you’ve been given the duty of cooking Christmas dinner.

Roast potatoes have the ability to make or destroy your holiday meal.

But don’t panic; we’ve got some tricks for making crispy and fluffy roast potatoes.

Our roast potatoes are being cooked incorrectly, according to the chef.

According to the Daily Record, Jeff Baker, Executive Development Chef at Farmison & Co, has revealed the one blunder you should never make in the kitchen.

“When it comes to roasting potatoes, I always recommend King Edwards or Maris Piper potatoes,” he remarked.

“They’re the greatest potatoes for the job, and when cooked correctly, they yield beautiful crispy-edged spuds with fluffy inside.”

“A crispy roast potato is something we all enjoy, but it’s also something that’s very easy to get wrong.”

They shouldn’t be covered in too much oil, according to the chef, or they won’t cook properly.

“If you drown them in too much oil, they’ll burn on the exterior while being overcooked on the inside,” he continued.

“It’s critical to fluff up your potatoes before roasting them – my recommended way is steaming – to avoid such a calamity.”

“If you’re not sure how long to cook your potatoes, start with at least 30 minutes at 200 degrees and check them halfway through.”

“Give them a good shake now and then to keep them fresh.” If you’re still not convinced after 40 minutes, pull out a potato and try it. You not only get to see if they’re ready, but you also get first pick of the crispiest roasties!”