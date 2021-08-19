If you truly can bring your own snacks to the movies, you’ll find out at the theaters.

With movie ticket prices as expensive as they are, it’s no surprise that we stop by the local grocery for some snacks before viewing the current blockbuster.

Everyone may relate to donning a baggier coat to hide the outline of your fizzy drink bottle or asking your mother to bring her biggest handbag to smuggle in an additional chocolate bar.

Why do we do it, after all, is a question that goes unanswered. After hearing how much a bag of popcorn costs, it’s clear that the main reason is the cost of going to the movies.

Although store-bought snacks are generally cheaper, why do we feel bad about bringing our own food to the show? Are we really to blame?

2Chill decided to check out, and it turns out that almost all of them, with the exception of one, allow you to bring your own snacks.

While Odeon declined to comment, their website states: “We offer a terrific choice of cinema classics available to buy in cinema, such as popcorn, hot dogs, and our famous nachos, but we do let guests to bring in their own snacks and drinks.”

Although not all foods have been approved, anything that is “hot” or “pungent,” as well as alcohol, are not permitted.

Vue and Cineworld are on the same page. There will be no alcohol or hot food served.

However, there is one area where bringing your own refreshments is strictly prohibited. Everyman.

“We provide a choice of hot and cold, savory and sweet snacks in our fully licensed bars within all of our venues,” the company says on its website. Please note that only food and drink purchased at the cinema may be brought into the theater.”

So, aside from spending out for a more luxurious experience at Everyman, where you can really order food to your seat, why do so many of us still carry our own snacks in a cloak and dagger manner?

It’s made folks think about other aspects of cinema etiquette. What are the unspoken guidelines for going to the movies?

People don’t want to smell you in the back seat eating your food. Crisps eaters can be particularly aggravating.

Why spend money on movie tickets if you’re not going to see it?

“The summary comes to an end.”