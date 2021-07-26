If you spot this truck in Liverpool ONE, you can get free ice cream.

People in Liverpool will be able to grab free ice cream this week as a BBC truck makes its way through the city.

This Tuesday, July 27, the BBC iPlayer will bring its ‘Boxset Your Summer’ campaign to Liverpool ONE, with free ice cream for all.

The commercial campaign is aimed at promoting iPlayer’s extensive collection of box sets, and the ice cream on offer is likewise boxset-themed.

Liverpool will host a seaside summer event complete with deckchairs and fish and chips.

There are a multitude of flavors available, with various details employed to pay homage to some of the best box sets available on iPlayer.

The ‘OG Ice Queen,’ which is topped with edible glitter and is inspired by RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, as well as the ‘Knicker Boxer Glory,’ drenched with raspberry syrup and inspired by Meet The Khans, are among the flavors available.

Normal People, This Country, and Angels of the North are some of the other box set flavors.

Along with scrumptious sweets, the ice cream truck will provide tourists entertaining photo opportunities while playing some of BBC iPlayer’s best box set soundtracks.

On Tuesday, July 27 at noon, the ‘Boxset Your Summer’ promotion will appear on Paradise Street.