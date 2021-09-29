If you see a daddy long legs in your house, here’s what you should do.

Now, more than ever before, the majority of us will see more creepy crawlies in our houses.

Spiders and daddy long legs (also known as crane flies) seek the warmth of inside as the weather drops, just like the rest of us.

Many of us have looked into ways to keep spiders out of our houses, but when it comes to daddy long legs, we don’t have any ideas.

According to CoventryLive, while being bothersome, this variety of crane fly is absolutely harmless and does not bite like some spiders.

And, despite the fact that many people are afraid of daddy long legs, an expert has recently revealed why we shouldn’t kill them.

“They are out this time of year because basically, they are hatching out of our lawns and various places – they live a lot of their lives underground as a grub, as a larva, and then what they do is they hatch out over the summer,” Karl Curtis, director of reserves and community engagement at Warwickshire Wildlife Trust, told the Mirror.

“This is probably the last chance, and what they do is come out and look for a partner, deposit eggs in the foliage, and then die off.

“They’re commonly confused with spiders, but they’re not; they’re flies, and they’re a great source of food for birds. They play a vital role, so people should allow them out their windows rather than killing them.”

Fly sprays, according to Mr Curtis, are harmful to the environment and other living beings and should be avoided.

He further stated that, contrary to popular opinion, crane flies are not poisonous and should not be scared.

Spiders, aphids, dead insects, fungi, bird droppings, worms, and snails are all aided by the wall-jumping insect.