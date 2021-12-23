If you obtain your covid vaccine and booster, you can drink alcohol, according to experts.

Because Omicron is on the rise in the United Kingdom, the government is pushing people to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister, wants everyone to feel better in the new year, and appointments are even available on Christmas Day.

However, with the holiday season also bringing Christmas beverages, many individuals may be wondering if they can get vaccinated if they plan on drinking on that day.

As Omicron cases rise, the UK is considering a fourth vaccine jab. We looked into what experts have to say about alcohol and the covid vaccine.

Is it OK to drink alcohol before or after getting vaccinated?

There have been no studies to date that reveal the effects of alcohol on coronavirus vaccinations.

However, there is an alcoholism charity. Drinkaware suggests abstaining from alcohol for two days before and two weeks after vaccination.

Following immunization, the body is supposed to require two weeks to build immunity.

Avoiding alcohol will allow your body to build immunity as efficiently as possible, ensuring that you are well prepared to battle the infection.

If you do decide to drink during these times, Drinkaware recommends sticking to the UK’s Chief Medical Officers’ low-risk guidelines of no more than 14 units of alcohol per week.

They also encourage everyone, regardless of whether or not they consume alcohol, to get vaccinated when they are invited.

Dr Fiona Sim, Drinkare’s Chief Medical Advisor, said: “We want to emphasize how vital it is for you to get vaccinated.” We do know that since the pandemic began last year, between a fifth and a third of people have consumed more alcohol than they normally do.

“In terms of alcohol, we recommend that you refrain from drinking for two days before and up to two weeks after getting vaccinated to guarantee that your immune system is at its best to respond to the vaccine and protect you.” But it’s critical to understand that even if you do drink, you’ll still benefit from the jab, so don’t pass it up.

