If you look exactly like your pet, you might win $1,000 in the Doppelganger Contest.

A jewelry company is offering pet owners the chance to earn £1,000 if they look exactly like their furry pals.

Shane Co., established in Colorado and has locations in more than a dozen states, is giving away a $1,000 prize to the pet-human couple that looks the most alike.

The jewelry company’s blog, The Loupe, announced the contest and urged pet owners to participate.

“Do you maintain your hair short and hence keep your pet’s hair short?” it asked. Do you wear sweaters so frequently that your dog needs one as well? Because of the amount of time we spend with our pets, especially in recent years, you may not know that your pet is progressively becoming you.

“That’s why Shane Company is ecstatic to announce the start of our Pet Doppelganger Contest.” For a chance to win $1,000, share a photo of yourself with your furry pet who you believe looks like you.” Animal owners must post a photo of themselves and their pet in the blog article’s comment area.

They must also provide their full name, email address, and date of birth, as well as meet the following criteria:

Graphic content will not be accepted in the form of a side-by-side photo of you and your pet.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and a citizen or permanent resident of the United States.

Any violation of the requirements will result in automatic disqualification.

The competition closes on Friday, December 17th. The voting for the entries will end on December 27, just after Christmas.

The Shane Co. blog article stated that the winner would be chosen and notified by Monday, January 3—enough time to pay off your holiday credit card bill.

