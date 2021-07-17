If you live in Formby, Bootle, Crosby, or Southport, you are a Scouser.

Sefton is a mix of seaside and shoreline, farming, industries, villages, and close-knit communities, stretching from Southport in the north to Formby, Maghull, Crosby, and Bootle in the south.

Is it true that if you’re from Sefton, you’re a Scouser? Liverpool is its closest city, and it’s part of the Liverpool City Region, so if you’re from Sefton, you’re a Scouser?

The definition of a “proper” Scouser has been the subject of much controversy.

Some believe you’re only Scouse if your wheelie bin is purple, while others say you’re Scouse if your postcode starts with a “L.”

The Washington Newsday has previously interviewed residents of Sefton to learn how they feel about their community and whether they identify as Scousers, Merseysiders, “Seftonians,” or anything else.

“I’m a Lancashire lass, born and bred in Southport,” Linda Moss stated. I spent 20 years working with Scousers in Liverpool and enjoyed it and the people there, but I don’t identify as a Scouser.”

“I do relate to Sefton being different from Liverpool, the city,” Sue Williams, a Maghull resident, said.

“However, the absence of direct transport links does not help [it feels like one large town], when you have to travel all the way to Sandhills to change from Maghull to Southport, Crosby, or Formby.”

“I recall being in school and receiving a pen with the Urban District of Litherland printed on it right before Sefton was formed,” Sharon McCarthy said.

“I was born in Litherland, grew up in Bootle, and now live in Seaforth, where I’ve lived for the past 20 years.

“I am not a Scouser, and my address does not include Liverpool. I’m from the Merseyside town of Sefton.”

Rachel McCann stated, “I grew raised in Maghull and now live in Crosby after 10 years in Bootle.” and they don’t feel like they’re all in the same place.”

“I consider myself to be a Southport resident and a Southport native,” Peter Hampson remarked. Sefton is plagued by ridiculous, incorrect beliefs about one area or the other.” “The summary comes to an end.”