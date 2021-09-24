If you have spiders in your car, you might face a £2,500 fine or a driving restriction.

Spiders are a common source of fright in humans.

However, if you encounter the eight-legged insect in your vehicle, don’t panic.

If you overreact to an arachnid, there is no defense in the eyes of the law, and if you do, you could face a significant fine or possibly a prison sentence.

Following the outbreak, the government issued an urgent warning to all pet owners in the United Kingdom.

According to Chronicle Live, Duncan McClure Fisher, the founder and CEO of MotorEasy, said, “It’s critical that all drivers are completely focused on what they’re doing behind the wheel.”

“Distractions can be dangerous when you’re in charge of a two-tonne hunk of metal moving at high speeds.

“If something within the vehicle abruptly diverts your attention, this could be considered driving without necessary care and attention or careless driving.”

Courts can hit you with three to nine penalty points and a £2,500 fine if you’re found guilty of careless driving. Depending on the severity of the incident, you may be disqualified and imprisoned.

When a man died in 2015 when a spider landed onto her lap from the sun visor, a woman in South Wales was banned for 12 months and ordered to perform community service.

A motorist on the Isle of White slammed into a traffic sign last year after being startled by an arachnid in his vehicle.

Spiders prefer to hide in warm, secluded areas of your automobile, such as the air vents, beneath the sun visor, and even around the engine.

Arachnid experts suggest the best approach to keep them at bay, other from cleaning your car’s interior on a regular basis, is to spray diluted citrus or peppermint oil around the vehicle, which spiders dislike and will avoid.

“Most people are aware that driving while not fully attentive or in full control of your vehicle is not acceptable,” Mr McClure Fisher added.

“Actions such as applying make-up, eating and drinking, or even picking your nose while driving are not recommended.

“Having spiders and other pests or insects inside your vehicle, on the other hand, is not.”

“The summary comes to an end.”